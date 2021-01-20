CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

_____

627 FPUS51 KBOX 200915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

CTZ002-202100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-202100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-202100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

