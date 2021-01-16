CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a slight chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

