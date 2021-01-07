CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

_____

466 FPUS51 KBOX 070915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

CTZ002-072100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ003-072100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-072100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

