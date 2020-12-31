CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

595 FPUS51 KBOX 310916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

CTZ002-312100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-312100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ004-312100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely with freezing rain. Highs in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

