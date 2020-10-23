CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020
844 FPUS51 KBOX 230816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
CTZ002-232000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ003-232000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-232000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Oct 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around 50.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
