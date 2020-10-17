CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

257 FPUS51 KBOX 170723

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

322 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

CTZ002-170830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

322 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ003-170830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

322 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Cooler. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ004-170830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

322 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers in the morning, then sunny

in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

