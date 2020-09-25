CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020
847 FPUS51 KBOX 250816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
CTZ002-252000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ003-252000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
CTZ004-252000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 25 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
