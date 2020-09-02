CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

_____

639 FPUS51 KBOX 020816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 2 2020

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with

highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Sep 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather