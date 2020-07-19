CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

296 FPUS51 KBOX 190816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CTZ002-192000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-192000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-192000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

