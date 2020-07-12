CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
_____
113 FPUS51 KBOX 120816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
CTZ002-122000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-122000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely with a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ004-122000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Jul 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
