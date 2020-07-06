CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020
_____
440 FPUS51 KBOX 060816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
CTZ002-062000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ003-062000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-062000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather