Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small

hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

