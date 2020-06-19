CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
_____
001 FPUS51 KBOX 190815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
CTZ002-192000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-192000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ004-192000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with
highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather