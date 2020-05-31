CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

_____

090 FPUS51 KBOX 310816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

CTZ002-312000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ003-312000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-312000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather