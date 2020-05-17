CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020

_____

952 FPUS51 KBOX 171415

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather