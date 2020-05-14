CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

531 FPUS51 KBOX 140516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

CTZ002-140800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-140800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-140800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Thu May 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

