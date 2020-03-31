CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
073 FPUS51 KBOX 310816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
CTZ002-312000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ003-312000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-312000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
