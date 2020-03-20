CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020
501 FPUS51 KBOX 200816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
CTZ002-202000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely
with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog
this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-202000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance
of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy
fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-202000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Mar 20 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a chance
of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog
this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
