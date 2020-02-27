CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

947 FPUS51 KBOX 270915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

CTZ002-272100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Blustery

with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ003-272100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain this morning, then partly sunny

this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ004-272100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather