CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020

_____

245 FPUS51 KBOX 160916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

CTZ002-162100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Blustery

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain with possible freezing rain and

sleet. Not as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-162100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Blustery

with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with possible rain and sleet likely. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ004-162100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Blustery

with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows around 16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain with possible sleet and. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in

the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather