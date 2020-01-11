CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
413 FPUS51 KBOX 110915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
CTZ002-112100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ003-112100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid
60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ004-112100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
