CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

_____

700 FPUS51 KBOX 010915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

CTZ002-012100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-012100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-012100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather