CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

689 FPUS51 KBOX 280915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

CTZ002-282100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-282100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with snow. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-282100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

