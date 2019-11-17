CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Cold with

highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

