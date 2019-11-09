CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019
_____
185 FPUS51 KBOX 090916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
CTZ002-092100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ003-092100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ004-092100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Nov 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
$$
