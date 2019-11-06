CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

_____

177 FPUS51 KBOX 060916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

CTZ002-062100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-062100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-062100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

