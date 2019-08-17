CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 16, 2019

_____

363 FPUS51 KBOX 170816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

CTZ002-172000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-172000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-172000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Aug 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather