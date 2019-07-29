CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019

_____

351 FPUS51 KBOX 290816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Jul 29 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

