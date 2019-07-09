CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 8, 2019
_____
332 FPUS51 KBOX 090816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
