CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
_____
923 FPUS51 KBOX 290816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
CTZ002-292000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ003-292000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ004-292000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 29 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
