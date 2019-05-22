CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
_____
055 FPUS51 KBOX 220816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
CTZ002-222000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind
chill values as low as 120 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
120 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 120 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
$$
CTZ003-222000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values as
low as 120 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
120 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Wind chill values
as low as 120 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values as
low as 120 below.
$$
CTZ004-222000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed May 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
120 below.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as
120 below.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Wind chill
values as low as 120 below.
.MEMORIAL DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Wind chill values as low as 120 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Wind chill values as
low as 120 below.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather