CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
354 FPUS51 KBOX 090816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with patchy drizzle. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
