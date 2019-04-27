CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019

_____

218 FPUS51 KBOX 270816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

CTZ002-272000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ003-272000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-272000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

