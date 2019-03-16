CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

218 AM EDT Sat Mar 16 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

218 AM EDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

218 AM EDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

218 AM EDT Sat Mar 16 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

