CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019

_____

563 FPUS51 KBOX 040616

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

CTZ002-040900-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 14. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-040900-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 13. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-040900-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EST Mon Mar 4 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Near steady temperature

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 14. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the mid 30s. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather