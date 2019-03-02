CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
558 FPUS51 KBOX 020916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
CTZ002-022100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow
accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
CTZ003-022100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
CTZ004-022100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Sat Mar 2 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly this morning. Total snow
accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Heavy snow accumulation. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
