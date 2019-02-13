CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
_____
163 FPUS51 KBOX 130616
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
CTZ002-130900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady temperature
in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s through
sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the
morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ003-130900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional
ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Not as cool. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the
lower 30s through sunrise. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
CTZ004-130900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Wed Feb 13 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional
ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy
fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as cool
with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather