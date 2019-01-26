CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

609 FPUS51 KBOX 261516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

CTZ002-262100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20.

$$

CTZ003-262100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 5 above. Highs around 20.

$$

CTZ004-262100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

5 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

