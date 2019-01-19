CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

_____

137 FPUS51 KBOX 191516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

CTZ002-192100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow, sleet and freezing

rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

and sleet accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance

of snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling to around 19 in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ003-192100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the

mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning, then freezing rain

likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Additional

snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 19 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 7 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet. Not as cool

with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-192100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, snow and

sleet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain in the morning, then freezing

rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Little

or no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs

around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Not as cool with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather