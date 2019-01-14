CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

_____

402 FPUS51 KBOX 140942

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

442 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

CTZ002-142115-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

442 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-142115-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

442 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ004-142115-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

442 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather