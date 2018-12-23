CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

_____

003 FPUS51 KBOX 231216

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

CTZ002-232100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

sleet. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ003-232100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and sleet.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-232100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

$$

