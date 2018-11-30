CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

_____

093 FPUS51 KBOX 301816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

CTZ002-302100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain with freezing rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ003-302100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ004-302100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

