CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018

178 FPUS51 KBOX 181216

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

CTZ002-182100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs

in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-182100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs

in the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-182100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around

30. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Patchy fog. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the upper 30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs

in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

