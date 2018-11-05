CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 5, 2018

_____

715 FPUS51 KBOX 051516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EST Mon Nov 5 2018

CTZ002-052100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EST Mon Nov 5 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ003-052100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EST Mon Nov 5 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers, then rain likely.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-052100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EST Mon Nov 5 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then rain

likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather