CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
875 FPUS51 KBOX 040616
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
CTZ002-040900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. East winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-040900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds
around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ004-040900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Sun Nov 4 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear and much cooler. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds,
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. East winds around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather