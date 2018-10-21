CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

