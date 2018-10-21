CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 20, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then

areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 PM EDT Sat Oct 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers, then

showers. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Colder with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

