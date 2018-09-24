CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018

_____

793 FPUS51 KBOX 241716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

CTZ002-242000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Lows around 60. Temperature rising into the upper 60s after

midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Not as cool. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-242000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-242000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Mon Sep 24 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times.

Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

