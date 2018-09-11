CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

_____

921 FPUS51 KBOX 111716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather