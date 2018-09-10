CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Not as cool.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Not as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 PM EDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Not as

cool. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

